The Supersuckers Are Playing A Secret Saloon Jam In Sydney Tonight

Texas cowpunk originators The Supersuckers are currently in the country for an Australian headline tour and pssst… they’re playing a super secret, special show in Sydney tonight.

Word on the street is the trio will be hitting the stage at Darlinghurst’s Shady Pines Saloon from 8pm, playing an acoustic jam tailored to the vibe of the Nashville-inspired honkytonk. And the best part? Entry is free.

The Supersuckers – ‘Dead Inside’

“We gonna grab some acoustic guitars and a drum to play some of Metal Marty’s solo record,” the band posted on social media this afternoon. “And who knows what else! Come down and have some fun with us on our ‘day off.’”

We’re told the band will be generously “playing for beer,” and shaking things up by performing covers, fan requests and some acoustic versions of Supersuckers classics.

The American country rock icons are currently in the country on a national run, with their full-fledged Sydney show happening tomorrow night (Thursday, 16th) at Crowbar before they head to the Gold Coast and wrap up in Brisbane.

You can catch all the details below.

Wednesday, 15th March – Shady Pines Saloon, Sydney, NSW (free acoustic jam)

Thursday, 16th March – Crowbar, Sydney, NSW

Friday, 17th March – Vinnie’s Dive, Gold Coast, QLD

Saturday, 18th March – The Zoo, Brisbane, QLD

