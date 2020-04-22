The Synergy of KoinWorks & Prudential Indonesia to Realize Action and Protection Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The number of Indonesians infected by COVID-19 continues to rise, which also happened because of the rapid test result conducted aggressively by the Indonesian Government for the last couple of weeks. In order to support the availability of the massive rapid test kit and vaccine against COVID-19 virus, KoinWorks takes part in action along with Indonesia Pasti Bisa initiated by East Ventures through KoinDonasi. This action engaged all Indonesians to fight against COVID-19 outbreak after previously initiating #SocialDistancingMovement by utilizing mass advertisement space in Jakarta. In line with the action, KoinWorks collaborated with the leading Indonesian life insurance, PT Prudential Life Assurance (Prudential Indonesia), to provide Accident & COVID-19 Life Protection as a commitment from both parties in fighting COVID-19 in Indonesia.



Uniting nation in action to fight against COVID-19 through donation and additional protection, a collaboration between KoinWorks and Prudential Indonesia

Willy Arifin, Executive Chairman & Co-Founder KoinWorks said, “Numbers of Indonesians who tested positive were recorded 5,516 with its fatality rate of 8.5% as per mid-April has made us, the industry players, to actively engage Indonesians to fight against COVID-19 together. We and some other players involved in Indonesia Pasti Bisa collaborated with Prudential Indonesia to engage Indonesians involve in fundraising through KoinDonasi to develop and produce 100,000 COVID-19 test kit and genetic research of COVID-19 vaccine.”

Along with Prudential Indonesia, every donor contributed at least Rp100,000 in KoinDonasi will get a chance to receive protection from COVID-19 with additional cash compensation worth Rp1 million/day throughout maximum 30 days if the insured is tested positive COVID-19 during initiative period up to April 30, 2020 and needs to be hospitalized. Other than that, for the insurance period of 6 months, Prudential Indonesia will also compensate Rp10,000,000 if the insured dies in accident.

Premraj Thuraisingam, Chief Transformation Officer Prudential Indonesia, stated, “For the time being, COVID-19 outbreak has affected all aspects in society. During this hard time, collaboration from all people is the key to get through this crisis together. As the company who focuses to provide health and life insurance, Prudential Indonesia welcomes this collaboration with KoinWorks as the effort to protect as many of Indonesians as we can.”

Premraj added, “Aside from partnership with KoinWorks, we also have partnered with Indonesian Health Ministry to provide protection in the form of life insurance for over 500 volunteers and medical workers who are currently fighting in COVID-19 Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran Athletes Village. We are optimistic that Indonesia could able to get through this pandemic and return as a stronger nation.”

The fundraising process will apply the responsibility, accountability, and transparency principal so every donor could able to monitor every process and result within the project, including the reliability and the uses of distributed test kit. Aside from cash, people can also donate kits or experts by clicking indonesiapastibisa.com.

“The fundraising period through KoinDonasi will continue to run until we’ve reached Rp10 billion and we are optimists, by uniting through this movement, we could contribute to awaken Indonesia from this infectious pandemic,” closed Willy.

About KoinWorks

KoinWorks is a one-stop financial solution platform licensed and supervised by OJK presenting multiple financial needs. KoinWorks unites lenders and borrowers within one digital platform and has been trusted by over 370.000 users. KoinWorks provides 4 (four) financial services, KoinP2P, KoinRobo, KoinBisnis, KoinPintar and will continue to presenting more products with advanced technology.

KoinWorks awarded as The Most Innovative Fintech of the Year 2017 by Bisnis Indonesia and Innovative Company in Providing Online Funding with Machine Learning, Category: Financial Technology in 2018 and 2019 from Warta Ekonomi, committed to be able to provide the best service for all levels of Indonesian society to create financial inclusion in Indonesia. In 2019, KoinWorks won The Asian Banker Financial Innovation Showcase and Competition Indonesia 2019 in lending category and was chosen as the Top 6 finalist in the Visa Everywhere Initiative. More information: www.koinworks.com

About Prudential Indonesi a

PT Prudential Life Assurance (Prudential Indonesia) established in 1995 and is part of Prudential plc, London – England. In Asia, Prudential Indonesia have its main office in regional office of Prudential Corporation Asia (PCA), located in Hong Kong. By combining international experiences of Prudential in life insurance with local business procedures knowledge, Prudential Indonesia commits to develop its business in Indonesia.

Since launching its first unit link in 1999, Prudential Indonesia has been the Indonesian market leader for the product. Prudential Indonesia established Unit Usaha Syariah since 2007 and is trusted to become sharia life insurance leader in Indonesia since its first establishment.

Until December 31, 2019, Prudential Indonesia owns head office located in Jakarta and its sales office in Medan, Surabaya, Bandung, Denpasar, Batam, and Semarang. Around 2 million customers served by over 260,000 licensed sales representatives in 383 People Empowerment Office (KPM) across nations including Jakarta, Surabaya, Medan, Bandung, Yogyakarta, Batam, and Bali.

Prudential Indonesia is registered and supervised by the Financial Services Authority (OJK).

Photo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200421/2782135-1?lang=0