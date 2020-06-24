The Taiwan External Trade Development Council launches online “Anti-COVID-19 Pavilion” sharing epidemic prevention information

HANOI, Vietnam, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — In Jun 2020, The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) has announced the launch of the “Taiwan Anti-COVID-19 Pavilion.”

The pavilion combines the work of experts from different areas, including more than 20 medical institutions and 2,000 companies focused on medical devices for epidemic prevention. They have all taken the initiative in sharing epidemic prevention information, through the medical digital platforms in Taiwan, and TAITRA is promoting these industries related to epidemic prevention globally.



“Taiwan Anti-COVID-19 Pavilion” – integrated solution for the world entering the post-pandemic stage

According to TAITRA’s chairman, James C. F. Huang, due to the dire experience of SARS, Taiwan initiated border controls, the requisition orders of masks, the establishment of a national epidemic prevention team for increased mask production, and other technology-based epidemic prevention methods in the early stages of the outbreak.

Combined with a world-class public health system and a high epidemic prevention awareness among people, Taiwan’s performance during the pandemic has gained plaudits. Based on the spirit of humanity and a dedication to others as a member of the global village, the online “Taiwan Anti-COVID-19 Pavilion” integrates domestic resources for epidemic prevention, shares Taiwan’s experiences and matches the supply and demand needs for medical technology and medical devices.

TAITRA believes that the world is entering the post-pandemic stage and that awareness of epidemic prevention and health-related policies and practices will need to be enhanced continuously.

Through its single-portal web, TAITRA has established an “Industries” section which integrates the 20 medical institutions and 2,000 domestic companies involved in the epidemic prevention industry, an “Epidemic Prevention Experience Sharing” section which invites scholars and experts to contribute their personal insights, and the “Taiwan Model” section which shares the successful approaches used for epidemic prevention in Taiwan.

The online “Taiwan Anti-COVID-19 Pavilion” establishes digital channels such as “Epidemic Prevention Experience Sharing” and “Quality Anti-Epidemic Products.” These channels provide customized medical conference arrangements, negotiation help for procurement, and an online order service to offer necessary assistance all over the world instantly.

TAITRA’s online “Taiwan Anti-COVID-19 Pavilion” displays resources like distance learning, medical supplies and matchmaking, knowledge accumulated by public health experts, and the approaches taken for epidemic prevention in Taiwan. Thus far, TAITRA has already shared information on epidemic prevention with multiple nations, including Myanmar, India, Thailand, Peru, Colombia and Mexico.

TAITRA will continue working with domestic industries, medical institutions, public associations, and government agencies to perfect the information flow related to the epidemic prevention ecosystem in the “Taiwan Anti-COVID-19 Pavilion”. Taiwan will also strive to actively meet the demands of international visitors and deal with the epidemic challenge together with the rest of the world through the resources and capabilities of medical and anti-epidemic industries in Taiwan.

Visitors can access the online pavilion here: http://www.anti-covid-19.tw

Photo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200623/2838625-1?lang=0