The Tallest Man On Earth Is Taking Your Requests For An All-Covers, Live Streamed Show

NewsWritten by Laura English on April 22, 2020

Crooning heartthrob The Tallest Man On Earth is doing weekly Friday afternoon live streams through iso and now he’s spicing it up a little more. His next show will be entirely curated by fans as he takes on a full, requests-only, covers-only set just for us. Isolation never looked so good.

It’s going ahead this Friday, 24th April at 3pm ET on Youtube. Which, for Australians is 5am Saturday morning, but honestly, what else do you have to do? As an added bonus, fans can email their requests direct, so you best start brushing up on those letter writing skills.

So far, we’ve received a performance of his album The Wild Hunt in full, before he moved on to covers of Bruce Springsteen, Bon Iver, and a stunning Joni Mitchell last week.

The Tallest Man On Earth shared news of the special livestream via Instagram, saying, “Hey dear ones, I hope you are well out there. This week’s YouTube livestream will be an all request show, only covers.

“And a bunch of rambling I guess. Email me the cover you’d like me to play at [email protected] See you this Friday, April 24th @ 3pm eastern (21:00 CET) on my YouTube channel.”

You can set yourself a reminder down below and have a looksie at his last rendezvous with his fans on Youtube, which involves a bunch of pleasant chit chat.

