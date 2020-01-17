The Temper Trap & Gyroscope Headline City Of Gosnells’ Illuminate Night Party

NewsWritten by Laura English on January 17, 2020

Gosnells is putting on a free Illuminate Night Party next month and they’ve rounded up Perth legends, The Temper Trap and Gyroscope to perform on the night.

Perth’s The Temper Trap will headline the event. They recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of their debut album with an East Coast Tour. Members of the band have each been working on solo projects, but have plans to record new music together eventually.

Aussie rock icons, Gyroscope will support The Temper Trap. They recently released an EP, 4YRLV and took it out around the country on tour.

Brayden Sibbald and The Southern River Band will also be performing on the night. The Southern River Band has been described as, “Rock and roll with a dash of boogie woogie and a sprinkle of country.”

Apparently there’ll be rides, food trucks, and roving performers on the night too.

[embedded content]

Illuminate Night Party Gosnells

Tickets are free and available for register now

Saturday, 22nd February

Gosnells Oval, Gosnells

Tickets: Official Website

Illuminate Night Party Gosnells Lineup

The Temper Trap

Gyroscope

Brayden Sibbald

The Southern River Band