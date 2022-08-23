The Terrys Announce Debut Album And National Tour

New South Wales indie rockers The Terrys have announced their debut album, plotting a run of tour dates in support of its release. The news comes alongside the arrival of The Terrys’ latest single, ‘Situation 99′.

The new track is The Terrys’ fourth single of 2022, follow ‘IDK’, ‘Rolling Stone’ and ‘Waiting For You’. ‘Situation 99’ is a gutsy pop rock tune that pushes the boundaries of the band’s established indie rock sound. It comes accompanied by a Jordan Coles-directed video, with the group noting that it “captures the essence of what it means to go with the flow”, and celebrating “what it means to accept the changes that life throws your way.”

The Terrys – ‘Situation 99’

“Lu dog [Lukas Anderson, guitarist] had been sitting on these hectic chords for a while and we knew there was a banger in there,” the group said of the track. “Lu and the rest of the band made the most pumping instrumental when we were recording at The Grove and then let Finchy [Jacob Finch, vocalist] take it home with him to spend a couple of weeks coming up with the lyrics. We took some time to cook up the perfect SPACE ROCK banger.”

The new track is set to appear on The Terrys’ debut album, True Colour, which is set for release on Friday, 7th October. Working alongside producer Jack Nigro (Skegss, DMA’S) at The Grove, the band’s upcoming album is described as infectious, fun, and creatively ambitious, with its lyrics looking to encourage “listeners to embrace the highs and lows as they happen”.

“It feels crazy just to be saying that today we announce our debut album,” the group said of the record. “So much has gone into this album, blood, sweat, tears and froth. The singles we’ve released this year will be on the album, but the real magic is in the songs no one has heard yet.

“We’re so excited to get the record out and tour it with everyone. We want to thank each and every one of you who wake up in the morning and crank the Tezzas, who come to our shows, who slide into our DMs, who buy our T-shirts and make all of this possible. Without you guys True Colour would have never have happened.”

The Terrys will embark on a national tour following the album’s release, kicking off in Brisbane on Saturday, 22nd October. Full tour and ticketing details are available below. True Colour is set for release on 7th October.

The Terrys – True Colour Australian Tour

Saturday, 22nd October – The Zoo, Meanjin/Brisbane, QLD

Friday, 28th October – Jive Bar, tarntanya/Adelaide, SA

Saturday, 29th October – Milk Bar, Boorloo/Perth, WA

Tuesday, 4th November – UC Hub, ngunnawal Land/Canberra, ACT

Wednesday, 5th November – Oxford Art Factory, Eora/Sydney, NSW

Friday, 18th November – Altar Bar, nipaluna/Hobart, TAS

Saturday, 19th November – The Corner Hotel, Naarm/Melbourne, VIC

Sign up for pre-sale now. Tickets on sale from 26th August.

