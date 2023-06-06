The Teskey Brothers Announce National Tour for New Album ‘The Winding Way’

Melbourne blues rockers the Teskey Brothers have announced an Australian tour for late this year and early 2024, in support of their forthcoming third album The Winding Way. The band – brothers Josh and Sam Teskey – will play 10 shows in support of the record. The duo will kick off the tour on Saturday, 18th November at Hindley Street Music Hall in Adelaide, playing shows in Cairns and Townsville that month.

The band will play Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion and Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl in early December, and Riverstage in Brisbane later that month. They’ll begin the new year with shows in Perth, Darwin and Canberra in mid-January, and wrap up the tour on Friday, 2nd February at the Odeon Theatre in Hobart.

The Teskey Brothers – ‘Remember the Time’

[embedded content]

They’ll be joined on the road by Australian soul singer WILSN – who released debut album Those Days Are Over in February this year – for all Australian shows on the tour except Sydney. American singer-songwriter Courtney Marie Andrews will also perform at the Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane dates of the tour. See dates and venues below. Tickets are on sale Friday, 16th June at 10am local time. There’s also a Frontier Touring pre-sale kicking off next Wednesday, 14th June. Find all ticketing details here.

The Teskey Brothers announced The Winding Way back in February. Set to arrive Friday, 16th June, the follow-up to 2019’s acclaimed Run Home Slow was recorded in Sydney with producer Eric J Dubowsky. It will mark the band’s first since album the departure of bassist Brendon Love and drummer Liam Gough last year.

The Winding Way has been previewed with a string of singles this year: ‘Oceans and Emotions’, ‘Take my Heart’, ‘London Bridge’ and ‘Remember the Time’. The album will also include a cover of the Zombies’ ‘This Will Be Our Year’ that was released in 2022.

The Teskey Brothers 2023/2024 Australian Tour

with special guests WILSN (all shows except Sydney) and Courtney Marie Andrews (Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane)

Saturday, 18th November 2023 – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide

Friday, 24th November – Cairns Performing Arts Centre, Cairns

Saturday, 25th November – Townsville Entertainment & Convention Centre, Townsville

Friday, 1st December – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Saturday, 2nd December – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne

Saturday, 16th December – Riverstage, Brisbane

Friday, 12th January 2024 – Red Hill Auditorium, Perth

Friday, 19th January – Darwin Entertainment Centre, Darwin

Saturday, 20th January – Canberra Theatre, Canberra

Friday, 2nd February – Odeon Theatre, Hobart

Tickets on sale Friday, 16th June

