The Teskey Brothers Announce Third Album ‘The Winding Way’, Share New Single

The Teskey Brothers have announced the release of their third album, The Winding Way. The follow-up to the group’s breakthrough 2019 album Run Home Slow will hit shelves on Friday, 16th June 2023. They’ve also released a new single from the record, titled ‘Oceans Of Emotions’ – listen below.

In the years since Run Home Slow, both Teskey Brothers – Josh and Sam – have released solo projects. Josh teamed up with Ash Grunwald on Push The Blues Away in 2020, while Sam Teskey released his debut solo album Cycles in 2021.

The Teskey Brothers: ‘Oceans Of Emotions’

﻿

The Teskey Brothers linked up with producer Eric J Dubowsky (Chet Faker, Flume) for work on The Winding Way. “We didn’t want to go for a producer that was too close to our genre,” said Sam. “We just wanted to branch out a bit and try to explore someone who was a bit down a different avenue.”

Josh added that “a lot of thought and time [has] gone into this record, more than in the past”.

Run Home Slow was a hugely successful record for the brothers, raking in four ARIA Awards and a Grammy nomination for Best Engineered Album. They toured the record extensively, notching up sets at festivals like Bonnaroo, Japan’s Fuji Rock, and Bluesfest.

Further Reading

The Teskey Brothers’ Sam Teskey Goes Solo, Shares Stunning Song, ‘Love’

The Teskey Brothers Release Cover Of The Zombies’ ‘This Will Be Our Year’

The Teskey Brothers & Emma Donovan Cover Archie Roach’s ‘Get Back To The Land’