The Teskey Brothers Dedicate INXS ‘Never Tear Us Apart’ Cover To Michael Gudinski

The Teskey Brothers have re-released their INXS ‘Never Tear Us Apart’ cover, this time dedicating it to Michael Gudinksi.

Gudinski, an icon in the music industry, was an early champion of the band who passed away early last month.

The new refreshed INXS cover was released by The Teskey Brothers this morning. The video begins with Michael introducing the band.

“They are absolutely getting better and better. They are greatness. Would you please welcome on stage, The Teskey Brothers,” announces Gudinski in archival performance footage.

“This is an all-time classic Australian song that all of us love,” said the band’s Josh Teskey.

“It’s a pleasure to sing it and I don’t know why we didn’t do it earlier.

“We’re very proud to dedicate this release to our friend Michael Gudinski who was a huge supporter of Australian music and The Teskey Brothers.

“Our two worlds collided and we will always be grateful for that.”

As well as the stellar cover, the band has also announced a headline Melbourne show.

They’ll be performing at The Forum in Melbourne on Wednesday, 21st April.

Catch the cover and the show’s ticket deets below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

The Teskey Brothers Melbourne Show

Tickets on sale 9am Tuesday, 13th April

Wednesday, 21st April

The Forum, Melbourne

Tickets: Ticketmaster