The Tivoli Announces ‘Open Season’ Concert Series With Cub Sport, Electric Fields And More

Queensland institution The Tivoli has announced an extensive program of live music for this summer as part of its Open Season series.

A slew of hand-picked local artists are set to feature as part of the series from November, including performances from the likes of Cub Sport, Electric Fields, Washington, Custard and more. A second round of Open Season announcements is set to be revealed next month.

“Brisbane is one of the few major Australian cities that can safely reopen cultural venues and reactivate the arts and entertainment industry. As an iconic live music venue, The Tivoli feels a profound responsibility to bring music, performance and the arts back to the city,” commented Tivoli Creative Director Dave Sleswick.

The Tivoli will be operating with a limited capacity, sit-down audience configuration for all shows as part of the program, in keeping with COVID-19 social distancing regulations.

Tickets to all Open Season performances are on sale from today via Ticketmaster. See the first lineup announce for Open Season below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

The Tivoli ‘Open Season’ Summer 2020/2021

Thursday, 5th November

Ed Kuepper (The Saints) + Queensland Symphony Orchestra

Friday, 6th + Saturday, 7th November

Cub Sport

Friday, 13th + Saturday, 14th November

Electric Fields

Sunday, 15th November

Sunday Roast w/ Beddy Rays and friends

Friday, 20th November

Jaguar Jonze w Wedance (Korea)

Saturday, 21st November

First Beige

Wednesday, 25th November – Saturday, 5th December

Company 2 presents Le Coup

Wednesday, 9th December – Saturday, 19th Demceber

Briefs Factory w Sahara Beck present Bite Club

Tuesday, 22nd + Wednesday, 23rd December

Washington (Batflowers return season)

Thursday, 31st December

Brisbane Immersive presents Speakeasy: A New Year’s Eve Event

Thursday, 4th + Friday, 5th February 2021

Custard