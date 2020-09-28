The Tivoli Announces ‘Open Season’ Concert Series With Cub Sport, Electric Fields And More

Queensland institution The Tivoli has announced an extensive program of live music for this summer as part of its Open Season series.
A slew of hand-picked local artists are set to feature as part of the series from November, including performances from the likes of Cub Sport, Electric Fields, Washington, Custard and more. A second round of Open Season announcements is set to be revealed next month.
“Brisbane is one of the few major Australian cities that can safely reopen cultural venues and reactivate the arts and entertainment industry. As an iconic live music venue, The Tivoli feels a profound responsibility to bring music, performance and the arts back to the city,” commented Tivoli Creative Director Dave Sleswick.
The Tivoli will be operating with a limited capacity, sit-down audience configuration for all shows as part of the program, in keeping with COVID-19 social distancing regulations.
Tickets to all Open Season performances are on sale from today via Ticketmaster. See the first lineup announce for Open Season below.
The Tivoli ‘Open Season’ Summer 2020/2021
Thursday, 5th November
Ed Kuepper (The Saints) + Queensland Symphony Orchestra
Friday, 6th + Saturday, 7th November
Cub Sport
Friday, 13th + Saturday, 14th November
Electric Fields
Sunday, 15th November
Sunday Roast w/ Beddy Rays and friends
Friday, 20th November
Jaguar Jonze w Wedance (Korea)
Saturday, 21st November
First Beige
Wednesday, 25th November – Saturday, 5th December
Company 2 presents Le Coup
Wednesday, 9th December – Saturday, 19th Demceber
Briefs Factory w Sahara Beck present Bite Club
Tuesday, 22nd + Wednesday, 23rd December
Washington (Batflowers return season)
Thursday, 31st December
Brisbane Immersive presents Speakeasy: A New Year’s Eve Event
Thursday, 4th + Friday, 5th February 2021
Custard