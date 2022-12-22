The top 17 Best Places to Work in Asia Pacific for 2022 revealed

SINGAPORE, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Best Places to Work organization announced today the list of the top 17 Best Places to Work in Asia Pacific for 2022. Topping this year’s ranking was Amway, a multi-level marketing company that sells health, beauty, and home care products followed by Novo Nordisk, the leading global healthcare company. Alcon secured the third position among the top 17 most performing organizations across the region.

To be considered, companies must be identified as outstanding employers at least in one of the countries across the region. For the past couple of years, the Best Places to Work program has recognized leading employers across the world, backed by several years of experience in workplace culture assessment, employee engagement and organizational effectiveness.

This year, the program partnered with over 250 organizations across the region, from the public and the private sector across different industries, to help them measure, benchmark, improve their HR practices, their employee experience and have access to the tools and expertise they need to deliver effective and sustainable change in their organizations. Companies that made the top list this year demonstrated excellence in the workplace, by creating differentiated employee experiences and inclusive cultures that lead to stronger, more sustainable business results.

The list of the top 17 APAC Best Places to Work for 2022:

Amway Novo Nordisk Alcon AIA Fujitsu Multicare Pharmaceuticals Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) Asia Kusum Healthcare Diageo Jardine Schindler Group Zoetis AstraZeneca Onemagnify Breakthru Universal Robina Union Bancaire Privée (UBP) Asia Paidy

Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the ‘Platinum Standard’ in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, providing employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honour those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.

For more information about the program, please visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org.