The Top 3 Best Places to Work in India for 2022 revealed

NEW DELHI, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Zoetis, Novo Nordisk and OneMagnify are recognized as the top 3 best places to work in India for 2022 according to the annual prestigious “Best Places to Work” certification program. Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the ‘Platinum Standard’ in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, providing employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honour those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.

Zoetis, an affiliate of the global animal health company, was awarded the top position followed by Novo Nordisk India, an affiliate of the global healthcare company with more than 95 years of innovation and leadership in diabetes care. Onemagnify, a multidisciplinary marketing and communications company, came in the third position.

In a statement from Vikrant Shrotriya, CVP and General Manager for Novo Nordisk India, he said “Our employees are the pillars that drive Novo Nordisk’s purpose in serving patients. Knowing that our employees are happy, committed & empowered, gives me great pride and ensures that we continue to upkeep our purpose. This achievement is a testament to this commitment. Together we have created a Best Place to Work and Best Place to Work for Women. Congratulations Novo Nordisk India and our journey continues”

Despite the challenges faced globally around employee turnover and declining engagement level, the average level of engagement of the top performing companies in India is 84% and this is something to be proud of. This achievement inspires strong commitment and superior performance

through excellent people practices which enhance long-term success and sustainability.

Every year in India, the program partners with many organizations, across different industries, to help them measure, benchmark, improve their HR practices and use data-driven insights to add value, enhance agility, and increase organizational effectiveness.

For more information about the program, please visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org