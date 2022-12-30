The top 4 Best Places to Work in Singapore for 2022 revealed

SINGAPORE, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — CDPQ, Novo Nordisk, Jardine Schindler Singapore, Union Bancaire Privée are recognized as the top 4 best places to work in Singapore for 2022 according to the annual prestigious “Best Places to Work” certification program.

CDPQ was awarded the top position followed by Novo Nordisk, an affiliate of the global healthcare company with more than 95 years of innovation and leadership in diabetes care. Jardine Schindler Singapore, an affiliate of Jardine Schindler Group, a Joint Venture between Jardine Matheson in Hong Kong and Schindler Group located Switzerland, who between them bring over 300 years of experience in business management, regional specialization and engineering excellence, came in third position. Union Bancaire Privée, one of Switzerland’s leading private banks with a strong and growing presence in Asia, came in the fourth position.

Despite the challenges faced globally around employee turnover and declining engagement level, the average level of engagement of the top performing companies in Singapore is 82% and this is something to be proud of. This is an elite group of employers in Singapore making sure that their employees are happy, healthy, and enjoy coming to work.

Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the ‘Platinum Standard’ in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, providing employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honour those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.

Every year in Singapore, the program partners with many organizations, across different industries, to help them measure, benchmark, improve their HR practices and use data-driven insights to add value, enhance agility, and increase organizational effectiveness.