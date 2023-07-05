The Transformation Tale of Indonesian Warungs With Mitra Bukalapak

JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Mitra Bukalapak, part of Indonesian tech company Bukalapak (IDX:BUKA), is connecting warungs, including in remote areas, with multiple resources they need to grow their business. The company reported 72% of transactions were recorded outside tier 1 cities, suggesting the huge potential from the small cities.



Waryanto, one of Mitras with over 10x income increase.

Currently, over 16 million Mitra Bukalapak users are able to easily source stock of goods with the app’s groceries feature. It enables convenient door-to-door delivery and offers competitive prices for the goods because they are sourced directly from brands. As a result, warung owners can diversify their product offerings, which means higher income and better competitiveness versus modern retailers.

Mitra Bukalapak also allows its users to offer 42 digital and financial services, including money transfers and bill payments, which would otherwise only be available at ATMs and banks. This establishes warungs as financial inclusion agents within their communities.

“Accessibility used to be one of the challenges faced by warung owners. Utilizing the technology that we have, we can help them get over this challenge, grow their business, and transform into modern stores”, said Howard Gani, CEO Mitra Bukalapak.

True Transformation Story

Waryanto, a warung owner from Banten, has successfully turned his warung into a modern store that carries both physical and virtual products since using Mitra Bukalapak in 2018.

Restocking goods is now easier than ever using the Mitra Bukalapak app. He also can provide better services to all of his virtual product customers. Waryanto’s warung is also much bigger now, from a 9 ㎡ – wide stall in front of the house to a spacious 84 ㎡mini market. It also adopts a modern retailer-style layout, with items grouped into specific categories for convenient browsing.

In terms of business management, Waryanto has benefited from the bookkeeping feature on Mitra Bukalapak app. He can seamlessly record every transaction and keep track of his revenue.

Overall, Waryanto has successfully increased his income up to 10 times. “I’m grateful for that. Also because I could provide jobs for others. I now have 2 employees. We have also renovated our house and added more spaces to our warung for laundry services and room rental,” he said.

Mitra Bukalapak has transformed the lives of warung owners. As it continues to adapt to the changing needs of Indonesia’s small businesses, it remains dedicated to driving positive changes and empowering more communities throughout the country.