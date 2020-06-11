The Triffid Announces Month-Long Festival Featuring Bernard Fanning, Hatchie And More

Brisbane venue The Triffid has announced Cabin Fever, a month-long celebration and rebirth of the city’s music scene that will feature performances from the likes of Powderfinger frontman Bernard Fanning, Dani Im, Troy Cassar-Daley, Jeff Martin, Hatchie, Sweater Curse and many more.

Kicking off Saturday, 11th July, the festival will see a number of cabaret-style seated events in the Triffid’s garden. The venue’s production and staging are being “heavily upgraded” ahead of the concerts, which are a mixture of both free and ticketed events.

“What the last three months has proved, is that nothing comes close to seeing an artist live, in the flesh, performing in an intimate setting,” reads a statement from the venue. “With the calibre of artists being programmed, these performances are one off and potentially some of the most memorable shows you will ever see at The Triffid.”

Venue owners say they will be abiding by all current regulations regarding social distancing.

The news comes just a day after Brisbane venue The Zoo announced it would reopen next month for a series of socially distanced gigs. Butterfingers, Bugs, Asha Jefferies and more will perform as part of the series of concerts, for which 100 tickets will be available to each.

Head to the Triffid’s website here for the full lineup, dates and details.