The Triffid Reveals Newstead Roots Weekender Lineup w/ Salmonella Dub Soundsystem, Fat Picnic & More

Beloved Brisbane venue The Triffid has revealed the lineup for their blues and roots bash Newstead Roots Weekender, with local act Fat Picnic and New Zealand’s Salmonella Dub System to headline the two days. The festival will take over the venue on Saturday, 29th, and Sunday, 30th July.
Acts like Mojo Webb, Life On Earth, and Tessa Fleur will also appear on the Saturday, while Cigany Weaver, Dana Gerhman, Bricklayers, and Melody Graves & The Hokum Redemption will join the bill on Sunday. See the full lineup below.
Salmonella Dub: ‘Soul Love Trippa’
The whole festival is completely free, and will run from 2pm to late across both days – kids are welcome before 5pm, after which it becomes an 18+ event. The Triffid Kitchen will be on hand for everything food related.
Fat Picnic released their debut album Get Out Of My Fridge in 2019, having kicked around on festival stages and gigs across the country since 2010. Salmonella Dub have been gracing stages since 1992 and have released numerous albums, their most recent being 2018’s Commercial Grates.
NEWSTEAD ROOTS WEEKENDER
- Salmonella Dub Soundsystem (NZ)
- Life On Earth
- Tessa Fleur
- Mojo Webb
- Rudy Matoy
- Black Dog Cat Band
- Ruby Gilbert
- Luke Moller
- Jim Griffin
- Fat Picnic
- Cigany Weaver
- Dana Gerhman
- Bricklayers
- Melody Graves & The Hokum Redemption
- Tom Harrison
- L.R. Marsh
- Clare Cowley
- Day of Embers
Dates & Venue
- Saturday, 29th, and Sunday, 30th July – The Triffid, Brisbane
The Newstead Roots Weekender is free. Fore more info head to the website.
Further Reading
WA’s Out of the Woods Festival Returning in 2023 with DMA’S, The Temper Trap, Broods and More
Ocean Alley, Django Django and Thelma Plum Lead Wanderer Festival 2023 Lineup