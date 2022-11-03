Feasting its 75th anniversary with activities and promotions during this special celebration.

BANGKOK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, Central Department Store under Central Retail, together with Central The1 and MasterCard, has presented “The Celebration of Central 75th Anniversary” to mark its 75th anniversary, with dazzling activities to thank valuable customer and treat them to a superior shopping experience amidst wonderful flowers throughout the special celebration period. The highlight of the celebration was the return of its iconic annual flower festival where customers witnessed the three Central Department Store locations downtown, namely Central Chidlom, Central @ centralwOrld, and Central Embassy, transformed into a floral paradise with countless flowers that welcome everyone to come and take pictures. Parades of activities, entertainment, and special promotions presented at the flower festival at Central Chidlom and Central @ centralwOrld during October 27-31, 2022, and Central Embassy during October 27 – November 9, 2022.



The ultimate shopping experience awaits in the heart of Bangkok! Central Department Store celebrates “The Celebration of Central 75th Anniversary”

Olivier Bron, Chief Executive Officer of Central Department Store under Central Retail said, “‘The Celebration of Central 75th Anniversary’ is a special phenomenon, particularly the flower festival and special activities, which are back and bigger than ever. We present this as a token of appreciation and a gift of happiness to our customers and partners, to thank them for their constant support for the past 75 years. We will continue to improve our services to ensure that our customers always get the best experience whenever they come to Central Department Store.”

The first highlight was the signature “Flower Festival” which is a much-anticipated event. The festival presented Central Department Store in a new light, welcoming everyone to experience the beauty of a floral paradise, packed with mesmerizing flowers from Thailand and overseas, bringing happiness to everyone and marked the special occasion of Central Department Store’s 75th anniversary. There were three different concepts at the three locations.

Hallway and central hall on the 1st floor of Central Chidlom: The venue was lined with rattan pillars decorated with colorful colors in hot and cool tones. Papyrus plants added depth along the path, while three-store-tall panels made with braided rattan strips formed into beautiful patterns, creating a harmonious transition between the hot and cool color tones. Another highlight on this floor was rattan rabbits which symbolize fertility, representing how Central Department Store always has everything its customers seek.

2nd floor, Women’s Department: Male rabbits sitting among a flower meadow, gazing at the female rabbit on the moon, representing strong emotional connection between Central Department Store and our customers throughout the years. The entrance was also meticulously decorated with statice, symbolizing everlasting love.

3rd floor, Men’s Department: Brace yourself in the tropical freshness of a lush green forest where beautiful plants were on display, decorated with red and orange flowers for contrasting color aesthetics.

5th floor, Home Department: Many types of roses from around the world were on display in two shades: delicate light colors and bright, bold colors. The floor and ceiling were decorated with rose leaves to mimic the experience of a strolling down the blooming rose garden.

6th floor, My Little World: Meet giant bunnies that roam around the meadow, gazing at the moon on the ceiling. Children could take photos with these adorable and playful bunnies amidst vibrant flowers.

Make your way to the other side through the bridge that links Central Chidlom and Central Embassy. The bridge became a tunnel decorated with colorful fresh flowers from local flower farms to generate income for them. The flowers were fused with stalks, stems, and leaves to create wondrous hanging decorations under the concept of “Endless Floral Field”, beckoning everyone to come and take pictures.

At Central Embassy, the G floor was decorated with aluminum floral creations in line with the eco-friendly trend, under the concept of “Eternal Bloom“. Post-event aluminum materials were melted down to be used in the making of prosthetic limbs for the disabled. There were many activities to enjoy, such as Blooming Market on the 5th floor where you could find floral accessories, fashion products, and homemade goods, and “AREA 107” Exhibition on the 6th floor at Open House, showcasing university student works, along with watercolor and acrylic flower painting workshops.

Wrap up the journey with an iconic landmark, Central @ centralwOrld, which came with a concept of “Wildflowers”. The Event Arena on the 1st floor was transformed into a “Mysterious Forest”, portraying lush nature which brought happiness and joy to its visitors. The forest was decadently decorated with flowers and plants, welcoming you to its majestic beauty protected by its gods and guardians. The gateway led you to paradise and chedis where the gods resided, with floral decorations that paid tribute to the gods for eternal happiness.

In addition to decorating the stores with elaborate flower displays, to celebrate its 75th anniversary, Central Department Store also presented floral dishes, both sweet and savory, exclusively for this occasion, at Eathai on LG floor of Central Embassy, Public Market on the 2nd floor and Lofter on the 7th floor of Central Chidlom and Living House on the 7th floor of Central @ centralwOrld.

During the celebration period, special offers were offered to shoppers, with great items at up to 30% off, and up to 12.5% extra discounts when redeeming The1 points in the same amount as purchase. There were also special items in “The Red Collection” and “The Exclusive Collection” from more than 1,000 leading brands in every category, plus limited-edition souvenirs with conditions. Enjoy these special offers throughout the campaign at all Central Department Stores and Central App. For more details, visit www.facebook.com/CentralDepartmentStore