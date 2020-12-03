“‘The Umbrella Academy’ actress Ellen Page is now a transgender man: ‘I love that I am queer’”

‘The Umbrella Academy’ actress Ellen Page now identifies self as Elliot.

In her latest post on social media, Hollywood actress Ellen Page, who is currently seen on the series The Umbrella Academy, announced that she is a transgender with the name Elliot. On Instagram, he wrote, “Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life.”

The 33-year-old actor, who plays the role of Vanya Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy, and was nominated for an Oscar for his 2007 film Juno where he played a pregnant teen, also took the time to thank those who have provided her him with support and understanding during this time.

“I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society,” he wrote.

The 33-year-old actor, who came out as gay in 2014 and married girlfriend dancer Emma Portner in 2018, received support from his spouse online that same day with a post. Ella wrote, “I am so proud of @elliotpage. Trans, queer, and non-binary people are a gift to this world. I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much.”

Despite coming out over six years ago, Elliot admitted he still has some fears, as stated in his post. “I also ask for patience. My joy is real. But it is also fragile. The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared. I am scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the ‘jokes’ and of violence,” he wrote.

Before ending his post, Elliot shared hisr message for the rest of the members of the trans community. “I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive. To all trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence everyday: I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better,” he added.