“The Undertaker retires from WWE after three decades”

The Undertaker started his WWE career in 1990.

“You can never appreciate how long the road was until you’ve driven to the end.”

This was the tweet of Mark Calaway, popularly known as The Undertaker, as he bids goodbye to World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) after three decades.

You can never appreciate how long the road was until you’ve driven to the end. #TheLastRide @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/JW3roilt9a — Undertaker (@undertaker) June 21, 2020

The professional wrestler announced his retirement in the last episode of “Undertaker: The Last Ride” on WWE Network.

Calaway remarked that he has no plans of returning to the ring again.

READ: WWE wrestler Sheamus says Pinay girlfriend is one of the reasons why he loves PH

“If Vince [McMahon] was in a pinch, would I come back? I guess time will only tell, there. In case of emergency, break glass, you pull out the Undertaker, I would have to consider that. Never say never. But at this point in my life and my career, I have no desire to get back in the ring. I’ve got a pit in my stomach right now. This time, the cowboy really rides away,” he stated.

He began his WWE career in 1990. His last match was when he faced AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 three months ago.