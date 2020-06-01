The undertones of President Duterte’s diatribes against the Lopezes

THE recent diatribes of Presidemt Rodrigo Duterte against the Lopezes were not just about the failure of ABS-CBN Corp. to air his political advertisements in the last presidential campaign or for neglecting to pay its huge tax obligations to the government.

What the President brought to the fore was the deep and long dormant resentment of the brown and Malayan race against the Caucasian or white race. He was fuming with rage over the continuing political and economic slavery of the original inhabitants of the country by the descendants of the Spanish conquistadores.

He bewailed the arrogance and condescending attitude of those with Spanish blood over their brown-skinned fellow Filipinos.

A cursory look back at our country’s political history will show and prove that most of the citizens with Spanish descent have managed to gain and maintain their economic and political ascendancy until today.

The Paternos, Pardo de Taveras and Buencaminos played important roles in the early days of the First Republic of the Philippines. They were the nemesis of Apolinario Mabini, the brilliant adviser of President Emilio Aguinaldo. They were responsible for Mabini’s ouster from the Agunaldo Cabinet when they had serious disagreements with the Sublime Paralytic on the Malolos Constitution and on dealing with the American occupation forces.

They were the first leaders of our country who became unabashedly pro-American. They even advocated for the annexation of the Philippines into the union of the United States.

They immediately accepted the United States colonization of the Philippines.

When Speaker Thomas Reed was asked about the Treaty of Paris where Spain ceded the Philippines o the United States for $20 million. he said: “We just bought 10 million Malays at $2 a head.”

In the early years of American rule in the country, the most influential leaders were those of Spanish descent since they favored annexation rather than independence.

Throughout the Commonwealth days leading up to the country‘s regaining its independence, many prominent and leading figures of the country were descendants of Spanish families.

Quezon was prominently of Spanish descent. Elsewhere, all over the country, the ruling families were of Spanish ancestry.

The Paredeses of Abra, the Ortegas of La Union, the Paternos of Manila, the Belmontes of Nueva Ecija, the Laurels of Batangas, the Avelinos of Samar, the Escuderos of Sorsogon, the Romualdezes of Leyte, the Imperials of Albay, the Cuencos, Sottos and Ramas of Cebu, the Locsins, Lacsons, Teveses, Montelibanos and Lopezes of Negros, the Lobregats of Zamboanga, and many others in provincial and municipal communities were the dominant and powerful political leaders in the country. Some of them remain well-entrenched until today. A number have succeeded in making public office an inheritance of the family.

The Lopezes have been one of the most powerful and influential political clans in the country. They used their political connections and influence to promote and protect their business interests. When Senate President Ferdinand Marcos won the nomination as official candidate for president of the Nacionalista Party, Fernando Lopez was drafted as his running mate.

A short time before Marcos placed the country under martial rule, his relations with the Lopezes turned sour. He took over ABS-CBN, which President Corazon Aquino returned to the Lopezes upon assuming office.

What the Lopezes will do in the face of the truculence and pugnacity of President Duterte is anybody’s guess. Getting back control of the giant television station or reacquiring a franchise is going to be difficult for as long as the President is still serving his term.

President Duterte is proud of his Malay and brown racial origins. What riles many citizens is our being called Filipinos instead of being referred to by a name which is akin to Indonesians and Malaysians.

Former Senator Eddie Ilarde has long advocated that we should change our country’s name to Maharlika which implies that we belong to a noble race. It is a shame that our country was named after a despicable character who once sat on the royal throne of Spain.

But it is unfair and unjust to denigrate or defile citizens of Spanish descent. Most of them are more patriotic than many citizens of brown skins. Most of them became rich and gained national prominence through hard work and common sense.

On the other hand, many of our impoverished and downtrodden people are just indolent, never aspiring to raise their well-being.

Another increasingly powerful and dominant residents of our country who have caused serious concern is the yellow race, particularly the Chinese. Some of the richest families in the country today are of Chinese descent.

Fears have been expressed that the pivot of President Duterte to China could hasten the

overall dominance of Chinese citizens in our country’s affairs.

Again, it is safe to assume that most of our citizens of Chinese descent will prefer to defend our independence rather than becoming a protectorate or province of China.

President Xi Jinping, the world’s most powerful leader today, is more interested in making his country the richest nation in the world than in extending its territorial boundaries. The 20th will be a China Century, a reality that we should all accept.

On the whole, it is perhaps providential that our archipelago has become a country of remarkable contrasts, of paradoxes, and the melting pot of both Western and Eastern cultures, the battleground of two political systems, the watershed of two militant faiths, and home to a national constituency with varying racial appearances.

The racial undertones of President Duterte’s fulminations against the Lopezes should awaken and remind us that in our individual and collective undertakings, we should be always guided by what is good for our country and our people as a whole rather than just for our individual interests.

Ernesto G. Banawis was formerly general manager of the Philippine News Agency.