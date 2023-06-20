The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited Applies for the Clinical Trial of its Class 1 Innovative New Drug UBT251 Injection TUL logo3.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 20 June 2023 – On 15 June 2023, The United Bio-Technology (Hengqin) Co., Ltd. (“The United Bio-Technology”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited (“TUL”, the “Company” or the “Group”; Stock code: 3933), one of the leading pharmaceutical product manufacturers in the PRC, applied for the clinical trial of its self-developed class 1 innovative new drug UBT251 Injection on indications of adult type 2 diabetes, weight management and nonalcoholic fatty liver/nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (“NASH”) and obtained the acceptance and payment notices by China National Medical Products Administration.

The Company is currently the first enterprise in China and the second enterprise in the world to apply for the clinical trial of a long-acting triple agonist of GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1)/GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide)/GCG (glucagon) prepared by chemical synthesis peptide.

UBT251 is a long-acting polypeptide drug that stimulates triple-target receptors for GLP-1/GIP /GCG simultaneously. By acting on GLP-1 receptors, GIP receptors and GCG receptors, UBT251 promotes insulin secretion, regulates appetite and energy metabolism, reduces blood glucose and weight, and improves liver steatosis. Preclinical studies in various animal models have proven that UBT251 significantly reduces blood glucose and weight, improves liver steatosis and fibrosis, and that it outperforms the marketed single-target GLP-1 receptor drug Semaglutide and the dual-target GLP-1/GIP drug Tirzepatide in the in-vivo treatment of model animals.

The product is expected to be beneficial for the treatment of patients with various metabolic disorders such as type 2 diabetes, overweight/obesity and NASH, when administered once a week by subcutaneous injection. At present, the fastest progress in the R&D of the same target drugs, both domestic and abroad, has just announced the initiation of phase III clinical trials.

Mr. Tsoi Hoi Shan, Chairman of the Group said that, “TUL has focused on the field of diabetes for several years and is one of the few pharmaceutical companies in China that owns both second and third generation insulin products. As the Group’s biopharmaceutical R&D headquarters, The United Bio-Technology specialises in the research and development of drug products for energy metabolism, inflammation and autoimmune diseases. The primary mission of United Bio-Technology is the research and development of high-end biological drugs for the treatment of major chronic diseases. The United Bio-Technology’s self-developed class 1 innovative new drug UBT251 Injection fully demonstrates the Group’s innovation and R&D capability in biopharmaceutical industry. In the future, we will continue to actively promote the progress of new drug projects, and focus on enhancing its competitiveness and creativity in the biopharmaceutical industry, with a view of creating more benefits for the Company and its shareholders.”

