The University of Hong Kong, Fudan University, and The University of Sydney Join Forces to Strengthen Sustainability Research and EducationHKU MOU photo.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 30 June 2023 – The University of Hong Kong (HKU) has taken a significant step towards addressing global environmental challenges by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Fudan University and The University of Sydney today (June 26). This collaboration aims to advance research and educational programs promoting sustainability development.

(From left) Professor Peng Gong, Vice-President (Academic Development) of HKU; Professor Lei Xu, Vice-President of Fudan U; Professor Xiang Zhang, President and Vice-Chancellor of HKU; Professor Mark Scott, Vice-Chancellor and President of U of Sydney; and Professor Kathy Belov, Vice-President (Global and Research Engagement) of U of Sydney

The MoU was signed during the 27th Annual Presidents’ Meeting of the Association of Pacific Rim Universities (APRU), hosted by HKU from June 25 to 27, under the theme “From Invention to Implementation – Solutions for a Sustainable Future”.

The collaboration initiatives under the MoU aim to pursue a shared objective of advancing research and educational programs focused on sustainability and carbon neutrality in the Asia Pacific region. The participating institutions will undertake the agreed initiatives outlined in the MoU to achieve this visionary goal.

According to the MoU, HKU, Fudan University, and The University of Sydney will aim at formulating university-wide carbon neutrality targets, collaborating on research efforts and creating a joint research hub focused on sustainability and carbon neutrality initiatives. Furthermore, by conducting regular round-table workshops and student exchange programmes related to sustainability and carbon neutrality, students will gain vital knowledge and experience that will aid in implementing environmental initiatives and promoting a sustainable future.

During his welcome remarks, the President and Vice-Chancellor of HKU, Professor Xiang ZHANG stated that the MoU serves the pivotal role in enabling three universities in advancing university-wide carbon neutrality targets across respective institutions and leading research that brings sustainability and carbon neutrality throughout Asia-Pacific. “With the rich experience, insights, and talents across our networks, we will establish a research mega-hub that connects and creates synergies across regions. Through the teaching and learning programmes under the MoU, our combined impact will reach far and wide,” Professor Zhang said.

Professor Mark Scott, Vice-Chancellor and President, The University of Sydney, also spoke at the ceremony: “We will be looking to draw on the University’s multidisciplinary strength to engage researchers from medicine and health, climate change, sustainability and other areas, and from our strategic initiatives such as the Net Zero Initiative and Sydney Environment Institute.”

“I think it’s a particularly exciting development that we are looking to involve other partner universities in the project, to expand the partnership beyond China and Australia, in a way that really makes use of our networks and connections.” Professor Scott added.

Professor Lei Xu, Vice President of Fudan University emphasised that universities in the Asia Pacific region should enhance cooperation with each other, and strive hard to meet the goal of greener and more balanced future.

“Fudan University, in its commitment to creating a better world, has made significant contributions to addressing contemporary challenges. For example, in 2021, Fudan University established the first International Centre of Excellence on Risk Interconnectivity and Governance on Weather/Climate Extremes Impact and Public Health in the Chinese Mainland,” said Professor Xu.

