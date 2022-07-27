The University of Technology Sydney to create a world-first collaborative cybersecurity research facility

SYDNEY, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The UTS Vault is the first of its kind, and will play a role in securing the future of Australia’s cybersecurity and defence technology.



The UTS Vault is a world-first collaborative research and innovation facility located within Sydney’s newest technology precinct.

The University of Technology Sydney (UTS) has partnered with the New South Wales (NSW) Government to build the UTS Vault – a world-first collaborative research and innovation facility located within Tech Central, Sydney’s latest innovation and creative precinct and home of Australia’s tech economy.

This purpose-built, Department of Defence compliant facility will secure the future of cybersecurity and defence technology in Australia and beyond by responding to industry and government demand for protected research and innovation facilities.

“As the latest addition to our innovation engine, Tech Central, the UTS Vault will strengthen our cybersecurity and defence capability,” Premier Dominic Perrottet said.

Tech Central is the innovation and creative precinct surrounding UTS. The precinct is made up of six neighbourhoods in the heart of Sydney, and is a space where researchers and entrepreneurs can collaborate.

“The UTS Vault will help further cement NSW, and Tech Central, as the place where industry – from startups through to major multinationals – can access critical infrastructure to expand their businesses, grow jobs and solve real world problems”, Minister for Jobs, Investment, Tourism and Western Sydney Stuart Ayres said.

It will enable collaboration between private sector tenants and public universities, like the University of Technology Sydney, to advance research and commercialisation in world-leading cybersecurity and defence technology.

“The Vault helps [to] build a pipeline of highly skilled workers for the cybersecurity, technology and innovation industry by providing world leading cybersecurity education and hands-on experience for undergraduate and higher degree students,” the UTS Vice-Chancellor and President, Professor Andrew Parfitt said.

