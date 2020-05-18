The Used & Mark Hoppus Drop New Video For ‘The Lighthouse’

The Used have finally dropped their long awaited music video for their Mark Hoppus collaboration, ‘The Lighthouse’, and it is dedicated to those working on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the various staff featured in the video are nursers, doctors, supermarket employees, first responders, petrol station clerks, delivery people and a variety of other essential works. The members of The Used, and Mark Hoppus, also feature in the video at home with their families.

“Doubt can be an avalanche,” frontman Bert McCracken said in a press statement addressed to the band’s fans.

“It can cascade out and infect everything it touches. Inspiration is also infectious. The original chorus lyric was “I can’t be your lighthouse”, until I was reminded by my 6 year old daughter that I can be and I am. It helps to remember that we all have the capability to inspire someone in our own way. Please enjoy our song ‘The Lighthouse’ as much as we do. Love, Bert.”

‘The Lighthouse’ is just the latest single to be released from the band’s eighth studio album, Homework, which dropped late last month. Other singles include ‘Blow Me’, ‘Cathedral Bell’ and ‘Paradise Lost, a poem by John Milton’.

Watch the heartwarming video for ‘The Lighthouse’ below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]