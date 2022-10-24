The Vamps Announce ‘Greatest Hits’ 2023 Australian Tour

British pop-rock group The Vamps have announced that they’ll be bringing their ‘Greatest Hits’ tour to Australia next year. The group’s upcoming global tour is in celebration of their tenth anniversary.

Taking place in early February, The Vamps’ three-date Australian tour will include theatre shows in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne. The trio of dates will be the group’s first Australian shows since 2017, having made their debut on local shores two years earlier.

“It’s crazy to think what started in our bedrooms and Tristan’s parent’s garage led to us headlining arenas all around the world,” the group said in a statement. “The past 10 years have been an incredible journey but what makes it even more special is that it has felt like a shared one between us and our fans.

“This last year has been one of reflection for us and as four best friends who’ve had the chance to live out our dreams, we now can’t wait to celebrate these memories with all our awesome fans in Australia, they’ve always been so good to us.”

Forming in mid-2012, The Vamps – comprising Brad Simpson, James Brittain-McVey, Connor Ball, and Tristan Evans – released their debut album in 2014, reaching number two in the UK and number three in Australia. They’ve since released four more records, the latest being 2020’s Cherry Blossom.

The Vamps – ‘Greatest Hits’ Australian Tour 2023

Wednesday, 1st February – The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, 3rd February – ​Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, 4th February – ​Forum Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

