The Veronicas Announce ‘Human’, Their First Album In Six Years

The Veronicas have returned with the announcement of their fourth studio album Human, the first from the duo in six years. It’ll follow their 2014 self-titled album, which spawned singles ‘If You Love Someone’ and ‘You Ruin Me’.

While a release date has not yet been confirmed for the album, Jess and Lisa Origliasso have also teased a new single from Human titled ‘Biting My Tongue’. That will arrive this Friday, 3rd July, along with a trailer for the album. You can listen to a brief snippet of the song below.

The single will mark the first new music this year from the pop duo. Last year, they shared two new tracks – ‘Think of Me’ and ‘Ugly’. It’s unclear at those stage whether those were standalone singles or will appear on the Human tracklist.

Next month, The Veronicas will perform a drive-in concert at Sydney waterslide park Raging Waters. It’s set to take place Friday, 17th July – more info about that here.

