The Veronicas, Anthony Callea & More Are Signed Up For ‘The Celebrity Apprentice Australia’

The Veronicas, Anthony Callea, Ross Noble and more recognisable faces are putting their business savvy to the test in the forthcoming season of The Celebrity Apprentice Australia.

If you’re unfamiliar with the show’s premise, a couple billionaires and/or multi-millionaires decide not to distribute some of their wealth, but instead mentor celebrities and other notable Australians in business as they compete to raise money for a charity of their choosing.

The Veronicas and Anthony Callea are the resident musos taking up the challenge. They’ll be joined by the likes of comedian Ross Noble, Survivor winner David Genat, The Block judge Shaynna Blaze, The Biggest Loser personality and trainer Michelle Bridges, Married At First Sight star Martha Kalifatidis and more.

British billionaire Lord Alan Sugar is set to host the show, having flown to Australia last month despite thousands of Australians who don’t have Sugar’s net worth still being stranded overseas.

He’ll be flanked by two guides, Lorna Jane Clarkson of Lorna Jane fame and Boost Juice founder Janine Allis.

No word on when the show will air, but it is currently filming and is set to premiere on Channel 9 next year.