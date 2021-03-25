The Veronicas Share New Single, Announce Two New Albums & A Massive Mid-Year Tour

The Veronicas – aka Jess and Lisa Origliasso – are coming at 2021 strong! The sisters from Brisbane have today announced that they’ve got two massive records coming out this year and to celebrate, they’ve given us the first single AND their first national tour in six years to look forward to.

The two records, GODZILLA and HUMAN will be out on Friday, 28th May and Friday, 2nd July respectively. The title track from GODZILLA is the first taste of what’s to come and that’s officially out today. ‘GODZILLA’ sees Toby Gad, who co-wrote ‘Untouched’, return to write with the sisters for the first time since the internationally-acclaimed hit. Watch the trailer for the song below.

The long awaited GODZILLA VS HUMAN tour will see fans being taken aboard a virtual flight simulation on Veronicas Airlines before the show will split into two parts. GODZILLA will see the sisters perform their more high-energy works and HUMAN will see them stripping it all back to their more vulnerable, singer-songwriter roots.

“Touring live is the greatest energy hit,” they said. “Transforming from a dance party to emotional sing-a-longs, we’ve missed it so much. We can’t wait to be back on stage with you all again.”

Tickets go on sale from 12PM on Wednesday, 31st March.

My Live Nation members have access to an exclusive pre-sale beginning at 11am Monday, 29th March until 11am Wednesday, 31st March.

The Veronicas GODZILLA VS HUMAN Tour

Friday, 4th June

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Saturday, 5th June

Kings Theatre, Sunshine Coast

Sunday, 6th June

Twin Towns, Tweed Heads

Thursday, 10th June

Dec Playhouse, Darwin

Saturday, 12th June

HBF Stadium, Perth

Sunday, 13th June

Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide

Wednesday, 16th June

Civic Theatre, Newcastle

Friday, 18th June

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Saturday, 19th June

WIN Entertainment, Wollongong

Friday, 25th June

Odeon Theatre, Hobart

Saturday, 26th June

The Forum, Melbourne

Saturday, 27th June

Canberra Theatre, Canberra