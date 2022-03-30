The Veronicas To Headline Our First Kiss, The “Ultimate Emo Throwback Party”

Destroy All Lines presents Our First Kiss, the “ultimate emo throwback party,” happening in Melbourne this May.

The Veronicas will headline the event, leading a lineup that also includes Short Stack, The Getaway Plan, Dream On Dreamer and Closure in Moscow. In addition to the live acts, DJs from the Melbourne club nights Next and Bang will be spinning emo, pop-punk and hard rock party favourites.

Our First Kiss takes place at PICA, the Port Melbourne Industrial Centre for the Arts, on Saturday, 7th May. The single day event will feature food trucks, market stalls and themed bars.

The Veronicas released back-to-back albums – Godzilla and Human – last year, both of which made the ARIA top 10. Short Stack announced their comeback in 2020, though it was ultimately pushed back due to Covid. The band appeared at Unify Forever in early March.

Closure in Moscow have not released any new music since 2014’s Pink Lemonade, while The Getaway Plan’s most recent release, Ghosts, came out in 2015. Dream On Dreamer announced their break-up in 2020 and are currently conducting their farewell tour.

Our First Kiss

Saturday, 7th May – PICA, Melbourne

The Veronicas

Short Stack

The Getaway Plan

Dream On, Dreamer

Closure in Moscow

Next & Bang DJs

Early bird pre sales available from 9am AEDT on Friday, 1st April until Monday, 4th April, 5pm AEST (unless sold out prior). General public tickets go on sale Tuesday, 5th April, 9am AEST. More info.