The video “World Heritage by MIYAZAKI WAGYU” of Food Art was Released.

Promotional video of MIYAZAKI WAGYU, the winner of the highest Prime Minister’s Award at 12th National Competitive Exhibition of Wagyu for four consecutive years.

TOKYO, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Japan Agricultural Cooperatives Miyazaki announced today that a promotional video for MIYAZAKI WAGYU, “World Heritage by MIYAZAKI WAGYU“, has been released. This video is a food art made by MIYAZAKI WAGYU, intended to show the world one of the best beef from Japan. MIYAZAKI WAGYU was recently awarded the Prime Minister’s Award, the highest award at 12th National Competitive Exhibition of Wagyu held this month in October.

World Heritage by MIYAZAKI WAGYU

YouTube URL: https://youtu.be/4le6vF63Dg0

Special website URL: https://wagyu.miyazaki.jp/en/

The food art “World Heritage by MIYAZAKI WAGYU” is a scaled-up version of the “MIYAZAKI WAGYU Red Fuji“, which was viewed more than 1 million times 5 years ago. This brand is gaining a better and better reputation worldwide – selected at the official party for the Academy Awards ceremony and loved by top athletes. With this award and the video, we hope to further raise the profile of MIYAZAKI WAGYU and invite people around the world to experience the highest quality Wagyu beef.

Food Art with a Special Attention to Detail

In order to show the world the best taste of Japan, which was proven by the award, we created miniatures of the World Heritage – the Pyramids, Ayers Rock, Grand Canyon, and Mt.Fuji. All meat was MIYAZAKI WAGYU, and a total beef amount of 110.7 kg, approximately 1.5 million yen (including test creation), was used to complete the project.

Various meat parts and arrangements were tested to ensure that they truly look like World Heritages with high historical value. In order to take into account the texture and even the expression of the meat for creating the miniatures, we thought out the characteristics of the meat and its compatibility with the movie set, repeated trial and error in terms of the degree of cooking, cooking method, lighting, etc., and finished with the utmost care and creativity.

We have also released a making-of video to show the process. Please enjoy it as well.

URL of the making of video: https://youtu.be/4uf-NrFBAlQ

Particular Points We Got Creative

Pyramid: The meat was carefully cut so that each block would line up nicely, not to become uneven.

Ayers Rock: We auditioned to decide the meat parts that would be suitable for Ayers Rock.

Grand Canyon: We used various combinations of cuts and colors to create the distinctive cliff face and landscape.

Red Fuji: The beef was arranged to show the difference in expression between the top and the foot of the mountain, while carefully exploring the balance of the fatty parts.

*The MIYAZAKI WAGYU used during the video shoot was savored by all the staff.

About Competitive Exhibition of Wagyu

The Competitive Exhibition of Wagyu is a national competition where the best Wagyu cattle from all over Japan assemble once every five years and their improvement and their excellence are evaluated. About 500 representative cattles from all over Japan join this competition in two categories: the “Seed bull” category, in which bulls and cows are judged on the basis of their body shape and other improvement results by age in months, and the “Beef cattle” category, in which carcasses are judged on their meat quality, such as fat content. Each participant competes for the honor of their prefecture, as excellent results increase the market value of the Wagyu brand throughout Japan. This year’s competition, the 12th, was held in Kagoshima Prefecture from October 6 (Thu.) to 10 (Mon.).

At this year’s competition, MIYAZAKI WAGYU won the Prime Minister’s Award, the highest award in the beef cattle category, in Section 7 of the National Competitive Exhibition of Wagyu. There have been no wagyu brands other than MIYAZAKI WAGYU that won the highest award in four consecutive competitions. In Section 7 (fat quality evaluation group), which is a new criteria of the deliciousness of wagyu, the cattle are judged on the content of MUFA (monounsaturated fatty acids) such as oleic acid. MUFA is considered to be an indicator of new “deliciousness” of Wagyu beef, not just its sashi, since a higher amount of MUFA makes the meat more melt in the mouth and gives it a more pronounced aroma.

About MIYAZAKI WAGYU

MIYAZAKI WAGYU is a Japanese black cattle breed produced and raised in Miyazaki Prefecture, with a meat quality grade of 4 or higher graded by the Japan Meat Grading Association, and is descended from a domestic bull or a bull designated for livestock improvement. MIYAZAKI WAGYU” is registered as a regional collective trademark.

