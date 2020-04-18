The visualizer

This design professional belongs to a small, but growing breed of entrepreneurs in the country who have streamlined their operations to working largely with clients on the internet. This has led to less overhead and more opportunities to hire talent outside of Metro Manila.

Elbert Or Chief Visual Consultant and Co-founder Pushpin Visual Solutions

“We help clients tell their stories and explain concepts through hand-drawn visualizations… The thing we do is to sit in and, in a way, ‘eavesdrop’ during strategy planning, conferences and other events.”

A few weeks before “enhanced community quarantine” and “social distancing” became part of the daily conversation, Elbert Or already designed his operations to function online and was prepared to keep his business going.

The 37-year-old chief visual consultant and co-founder of creative agency Pushpin Visual Solutions is a firm believer in finding opportunities in the face of crisis. As one who has been working for the World Health Organization (WHO) for some time now, attending their meetings and capturing their strategies and concepts, Elbert belongs to that small but growing breed of “facilitators” who work with clients online and “work from home (WFH).”

Virtual office

So when the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) struck and threw communities into chaos, it was business as usual for Pushpin. From the get-go, Elbert set up Pushpin without office space. “It meant less overhead and we could hire people from outside the Metro,” he says. His senior consultants manage Pushpin’s teams using a suite of apps and digital tools.

Even Elbert’s family life was designed to deal with no yaya (nanny) or in-laws ready to help out. He is married to fellow visual illustrator and co-founder of Pushpin, Lorra Elena Angbue-Te, who took leave from the company to raise their four-year old Oliver and two-year old Zoey.

“I am a half-parent and half-responsible, so I share the house chores,” Elbert reports. “And since we both have a master’s degree in education, home-schooling is a natural choice for us. This way we spend more time with the kids, and we can instill the right values.”

Elbert works four days each week outside their condo unit in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City, but tries to be home by 6 p.m. The children are exposed to their dad’s work, and he even brings them to meetings. “I think it is critical for me to give them exposure to the world outside, to widen their paradigm and experience,” he says.

Elbert’s childhood, on the other hand, was similar, yet different. He grew up in what he calls a “typical, sheltered Tsinoy (Chinese-Filipino) upbringing.” His mother Lucia was also a stay-at-home mom, but instead of being home-schooled, Elbert went to Uno High School, Chiang Kai Shek College and Ateneo University. His father Benson also worked from home, managing the family’s cardboard box business on the ground floor of their house in Malabon City, while the Or family life unfolded upstairs.

“I was surrounded by women when I was growing up — my mother and three sisters,” Elbert says. “Illustrating was my way to escape.” He also had ambitions of becoming a doctor or lawyer, but his favorite yearning was to be a hotel lounge singer. Why? “Well, a lounge singer sings only his favorite songs.” He continues to indulge this passion during karaoke sessions with friends.

But Elbert is happiest when he is drawing, illustrating and teaching. After graduating from the Ateneo with a degree in interdisciplinary studies and a master’s in education, he worked in various positions, including editor, copywriter, editorial director, lecturer, award-winning author and book illustrator. But the one role that he has committed to for the past seven years is being the driving spirit behind Pushpin.

Capturing concepts

It all started when Elbert attended a forum and observed a person doodling and capturing what was being discussed. “I looked at my notebook and saw my own illustrations and realized that I was doing the same thing, except he was getting paid and I wasn’t.” He tried to market these drawings, which he rebranded as “graphic recordings,” but discovered a dearth of interested clients in Manila. He had better luck in Singapore, where he managed to snare some projects.

During a regional meeting, the head of a Philippine company showed interest in Elbert’s innovation. This led to projects for the Civil Service Commission, Unilab Inc. and the Jollibee Foundation, among others. Sensing a business opportunity, he set up Pushpin in 2013 with two other creative professionals, his wife and Claudine Delfin. Describing the company’s reason for being, Elbert says: “Pushpin uses drawings to help make things make sense. We help clients tell their stories and explain concepts through hand-drawn visualizations.

“In so doing, audiences gain clarity, communicate effectively and inspire action. The thing we do is to sit in and, in a way, ‘eavesdrop’ during strategy planning, conferences and other events. We listen, observe and draw visual summaries — live and in real time — to generate insights and keep audiences engaged.”

At the start, Pushpin focused on internal communications, as Elbert was convinced that the most authentic advocates of the company’s vision were its employees. “So what we do is help ensure that all parts are moving in the same direction,” he explains.

How does Pushpin do this? He says: “We identified four areas where we come in: help the company cascade the business strategy; engage the employees; support training; and build the company culture.

The tools that help make these happen are well-designed communication materials used in all four key areas. Within this approach, Elbert says: “We try to get the company to do ‘good work by doing good.’” He thinks that a company that takes care of its people is more sustainable and doing good results in good karma. A visit to Pushpin’s Facebook page shows they walk the talk as they offer tips on “Mental Health in the time of Covid-19” and share visual notes from “Women’s Forum Tackling Business Continuity.”

What does the future hold for this vibrant creative company?

“We are growing fast, but it feels like building a better plane while we’re in mid-air,” says Elbert. Future growth will always include their current clients with a view to expanding the business to Southeast Asia. He is also seriously looking at engaging corporate client foundations and nongovernmental organizations.

“I had my ‘a-ha’ moment when I realized that what we do in Pushpin is to help shepherd people to a place of clarity,” Elbert declares. “And I think that the people who help (foundations and nonprofits) also need help on a consistent basis.”

ABOUT ME

ROLE MODELS

My dad, from whom I learned the value of hard work and perseverance; Dean Alfar, who showed me that art and enterprise are not mutually exclusive; and my godfather Andre Yap, from whom I learned that a leader meant looking after your people and helping them be the best they can be.

GOALS

I want to be invited to sit on the board of a nonprofit or corporate organization… leave the kids with other family members and travel with my wife to New Zealand. That would be nice, like a second honeymoon.

FIRST PAYING JOB

I’ve always had some kind of small odd enterprise from when I was still a student: writing love letters on behalf of other classmates, reselling pad paper and stationery, or selling my own photocopied comics. But as a hire, I was invited by my professor Christine Bellen to illustrate a Lola Basyang children’s book.

MORNING RITUAL

I wake up at 6 a.m., no matter what time I sleep, and I try to get as much work done as I can before the kids wake up. Once they do, it’s a juggling act between work and them.

BEST SKILLS

I have a comprehensive knowledge of comic book history, science fiction films, and 1980s and 1990s pop music lyrics.

TIME SPENT ON SOCIAL MEDIA

I’m not very diligent in updating my social media. I try not to spend too much time on it for my time and sanity.