The Weeknd And Swedish House Mafia Replace Kanye West On Coachella 2022 Lineup

After it was reported earlier this week that Kanye West had pulled out of his planned headline slots at Coachella this month, festival organisers have confirmed the news and named his replacements.

Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd – who previously headlined Coachella in 2018 – will now close out both Sunday nights of the festival (on April 17th and 24th). While Swedish House Mafia had already been announced as part of the lineup, The Weeknd is a new addition to the bill. Both acts will now unite for a joint set dubbed “Swedish House Mafia x The Weekend”.

“I’m so looking forward to this moment with Swedish House Mafia and the Weeknd finishing out the Sunday night slot this year,” commented Coachella promoter Goldenvoice’s president and CEO Paul Tollett in a statement to Variety. “Coachella has a special relationship with [The Weeknd] and I’m so thankful to have this upcoming performance with these iconic artists all on the same stage.”

The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia have a bit of history together already. Last year, they released their collaborative single ‘Moth to a Flame’, which will feature on Swedish House Mafia’s forthcoming debut studio album Paradise Again when it arrives on Friday, 15th April. Last year also saw the electronic trio remix The Weeknd’s Dawn FM cut ‘Sacrifice’.

Coachella will take place between Friday, 15th April to Sunday, 17th April and then again between Friday, 22nd April and Sunday, 24th April. Elsewhere on the bill are the likes of Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Flume, Megan Thee Stallion, Joji, Jamie xx, Doja Cat, Run the Jewels, Disclosure and Phoebe Bridgers.