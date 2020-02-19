The Weeknd Drops New Song ‘After Hours’, Reveals Album Release Date

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on February 19, 2020

The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, has been kicking things into gear with the hype around his upcoming album After Hours, and now we know finally know when it will be released.

On top of that, he’s also dropped the title track from the record, following previous released singles ‘Heartless’ and ‘Blinding Lights’, which charted at #71 on triple j‘s Hottest 100 for 2019.

He teased the album with a trippy teaser last week, and now we have some more details about, namely when it’s being released – Friday, 20th March.

After Hours will be The Weeknd’s first project since his 2018 EP My Dear Melancholy. It will also be his first full length project and studio album since 2017’s Starboy, which spawned tracks like ‘I Feel It Coming’ and the Daft Punk-featuring title track.

Tesfaye has also recently made a parlay into film, with a cameo appearance in the critically acclaimed, Safdie Brothers-directed thriller Uncut Gems, which stars Adam Sandler and is currently available to stream on Netflix.

The Weeknd’s last tour was back in 2017, which was also his debut run of Australian shows, so let’s hope this new album brings his return to Australian shores.

After Hours is out Friday, 20th March.

Check out the album artwork and listen to the title track below.

