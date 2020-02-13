The Weeknd Teases New Album ‘After Hours’

NewsWritten by Laura English on February 14, 2020

Following a bunch of once-off singles and film clips, The Weeknd has announced a new album today. After Hours comes with a trippy teaser clip of a car driving through the city, ‘After Hours’.

The album has been a decent wait. It’s been four years since we received Starboy and two years since My Dear Melancholy,. The Weeknd had initially been referring to the forthcoming album as ‘Chapter VI’.

We haven’t received a release date yet, but it looks like singles ‘Heartless’ and ‘Blinding Lights’ are set to appear on After Hours.

Watch the teaser clip for the upcoming album down below.

The Weeknd scored himself a cameo in the new Adam Sandler movie, Uncut Gems. Chatting to Vulture about working with The Weeknd, Sandler said, “I love that kid. He’s such a nice guy. He’s so deep.”

“That new album, my God! Did you hear that yet? It’s good.”

He’s also given a few special live performances recently. The Weeknd has performed on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel Live!. He was also a creative director for and starred in the new Mercedes-Benz EQC campaign. His single ‘Blinding Lights’ was used in the ad too.