The Weeknd, Yungblud And More Deliver Some Of This Year’s Best Halloween Costumes

All Hallows’ Eve has passed for another year, and with it brings a crop of standout costumes from musicians. This year saw some truly excellent contribution, from Lizzo as the fly that landed on Mike Pence during the Vice Presidential debate, to The Weeknd, who gave his best Nutty Professor impression.

Run the Jewels‘ El-P and wife Emily Panic embraced this year’s Sopranos resurgence with a truly excellent Tony and Carmela Soprano couples costume.

Accolades must also be given to Yungblud, who went the extra mile and delivered not one but two costumes, sharing photos of himself as both Wednesday Addams and Beetlejuice.

Cardi B and Offset also got in on the celebrations – Cardi giving off a killer Medusa while her husband suited up as The Mask. Halsey, meanwhile, recreated a Tim Burton classic, transforming into the Corpse Bride from the 2005 film of the same name.

Check out our full round-up below:

Lizzo

The Weeknd

El-P and Emily Panic

Yungblud

Cardi B and Offset

Halsey