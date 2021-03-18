The Weeknd’s Debut Mixtape ‘House Of Balloons’ Is Getting Reissued With Its Original Samples

The Weeknd released debut mixtape House of Ballons for free back in 2011, well before becoming the hit-making, Super Bowl-performing star he is today.

The original version of the mixtape sampled the likes of Aaliyah, Siouxsie and the Banshees, Beach House and Cocteau Twins. Many of those samples were not cleared for an official release, and as a result, were not present on the singer’s Trilogy compilation in 2012 – which brought together remixed editions of songs from House of Balloons as well as the Thursday and Echoes of Silence mixtapes.

Now, to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of House of Balloons, Abel Tesfaye says he’ll be reissuing the mixtape this weekend with the original samples, which have been presumably now been approved for clearance.

“On Sunday for its 10 year anniversary I’m releasing House of Balloons on all streaming platforms for the first time in its original incarnation. With the original mixes and samples,” Tesfaye wrote on social media earlier today.

In addition to streaming services, the OG House of Balloons will also see a limited-edition vinyl release on the Weeknd’s webstore. That will be available from next Monday, 22nd March from 6am AEDT.

Last week, the Weeknd made headlines when he declared he would be boycotting the Grammys going ahead, after 2020 album After Hours failed to be nominated for the awards.

“Because of the secret committees, I will no longer allow my label to submit my music to the Grammys,” Tesfaye told The New York Times in a statement published last Friday.