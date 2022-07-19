The Weeknd’s HBO Show ‘The Idol’ Gets First Trailer

The Weeknd’s upcoming show for HBO Max – The Idol – has released its first teaser trailer. Starring the singer and Lily-Rose Depp, The Idol has been co-created by The Weeknd, Euphoria‘s Sam Levinson and Reza Fahim.

The Idol follow’s Depp’s character – a pop singer – who becomes romantically involved with a Los Angeles club owner and cult leader, played by The Weeknd.

As the teaser trailer shows, The Idol is full of drugs, hedonism, and vision of seedy L.A. life that contributes to “the sleaziest love story in all of Hollywood”.

The Weeknd’s upcoming HBO show The Idol gets its first trailer

[embedded content]

The cast for The Idol is looking to be a stacked one, featuring appearances from Troye Sivan, Blackpink‘s Jennie, TV On The Radio‘s Tunde Adebimpe, Hari Nef, Anne Heche and more.

More recently, The Weeknd’s returning to stage, kicking off his Dawn FM world tour in Toronto; Australian and New Zealand dates are expected to follow in 2023.

Presently, there is no premiere date for The Idol, though the trailer does indicate that it is ‘coming soon’.