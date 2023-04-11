The Westin Surabaya Presents a Fun-Filled Weekend with DreamWorks’ Trolls

SURABAYA, Indonesia, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — “Trolls Colorful Weekend” is ready to excite guests on the upcoming Easter and Idul Fitri holidays at The Westin Surabaya. Set to occur every weekend, from 8 to 30 April, The Westin Surabaya becomes the first hotel in Indonesia to bring DreamWorks’ Trolls, a 3D musical animation, to the property. The weekend program highlights family-friendly attractions through mouth-watering culinary presentations in a special afternoon tea and brunch.



For the first-time ever in Indonesia, Trolls from DreamWorks came for a weekend special meet and greet at The Westin Surabaya.

For direct reservation, visit www.magnoliarestaurantsurabaya.com.

On Saturdays, children can enjoy an intimate meet and greet at The Westin Meeting Room with Poppy the “Queen of Pop” and the overly cautious Branch during the afternoon tea. They can also enjoy coloring activities and cookies decorating while indulging in the cookies and drinks infused with Trolls-inspired theme prepared by The Westin Culinary Team.

While on Sundays, Magnolia Restaurant will provide a Trolls-themed brunch throughout April. The restaurant is transformed into a colorful wonderland, adorned with rainbow hues and Trolls characters at every corner. Guests can indulge in an array of treats in the Grand Dessert Station, including Trolls-inspired cookies and cupcakes. They can also meet, take photos, and share laughs with the beloved Poppy and Branch.

“It’s wonderful to witness kids and families coming together to enjoy their intimate moments with us. Through our signature Westin Weekend program, we are bringing something exciting for our family guests, like enjoying the weekends with the fun and lovable friends from Trolls,” said Alamsyah Jo, Complex General Manager, The Westin Surabaya and Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah.

“Trolls Colorful Weekend” is part of The Westin Weekend, Westin’s special program that provides guests with a range of activities and amenities to enhance their weekend. From the luxurious Heavenly® Bed for a restful night’s sleep, delectable #EatWell brunch and afternoon tea options, to fun #PlayWell activities, the program aims to indulge guests in the most unforgettable weekend with this five-star hotel.

Located adjacent to East Java’s largest shopping mall, Pakuwon Mall, guests can enjoy a memorable shopping experience after exploring the hotel’s exclusive weekend activities with Trolls. For more information about The Westin Surabaya, please visit www.westinsurabaya.com and follow Instagram @WestinSurabaya .

