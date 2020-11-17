The Westin Surabaya Wins PropertyGuru’s Indonesia Property Award for Best Architectural Design

SURABAYA, Indonesia, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The Westin Surabaya, which opens its doors next month on 7th December 2020, was declared Indonesia’s best-designed hotel. It won the Best Hotel Architectural Design award at the 6th PropertyGuru Indonesia Property Awards 2020, celebrating the country’s best projects, designs and innovation, within the real estate industry held on early November 2020.



The Westin Surabaya and Pakuwon Superblock area

“We are truly humbled to have been recognized with this esteemed award, and we wish to thank all the judges and congratulate our associates,” said Alamsyah Jo, The Westin Surabaya’s Complex General Manager. “We are committed to creating unforgettable experiences while always keeping our guests’ well-being, safety and comfort at the top of our minds and this recognition will be a morale boost as we prepare for our launch next month,” he added.

Developed by PT. Pakuwon Permai, Pakuwon Group, a subsidiary company of PT Pakuwon Jati, Tbk., The Westin Surabaya poses an elegant, curved silhouette giving unparalleled views of Surabaya city from the suite rooms and a 270-degree view from the club lounge and restaurant. The front facade, positioned at the fringe of the city welcomes visitors with an impressive gateway to paradise.

“Conveniently located atop the largest shopping destination in Indonesia, Pakuwon Mall Superblock, The Westin Surabaya is strategically nestled between Surabaya’s business and commercial hubs. This iconic hotel plus mall capture the diverse culture and architectural design of the country’s second-largest city, with engaging services and state-of-the-art design to satisfy every guest rooms, dining facilities, and wellness experiences,” said Fenny, Director PT. Pakuwon Permai.

Embracing the new interpretation of luxury

Inspired by the modern interpretation of luxury, The Westin Surabaya marries exotic local elements with clean lines to offer a soothing yet unforgettable experience for guests. The opulent style of The Westin Surabaya is on full display the moment one steps into the hotel to be greeted by its custom-designed chandelier that symbolizes a shoal of fish glistening in a sea of amber and champagne.

Guests will have the opportunity to basque in the spectacular panoramic view of Surabaya City and lush greenery of the nearby golf course, as soon as they arrive at the 27th floor Sky Lobby.

Throughout the interior of the Sky Lobby runs a series of contemporary clean lines that frame autumn leaves in the wind. “Its contrasting embrace of neutral walnut wood with off-white panel lends a sense of tranquility to modern city life,” Fenny, Director PT. Pakuwon Permai added.

Occupying the Sky Lobby is the hotel’s all-day dining lounge. Inspired by Japan’s famous cherry blossom, the soft floral and pinkish hue provide a floral ambience, perfect for breakfast and high tea in the sky. While The Sky Lounge on level 29th decorated with dark wood and deep blues to create an intimate dining experience.

For meetings and events, the hotel boasts a state-of-the-art, 9.3k square meter Grand Ballroom and Convention Centre – the largesst in East Java –conveniently located in the heart of the city.

Whether celebrating a wedding, joining a conference or seeking rejuvenation, the hotel’s 204 sophisticated yet homely rooms and Westin signature amenities such as its plush Heavenly Bed and Heavenly Bath are here to welcome you. There is even the signature WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studios to help guests stay on track during their stay.

Stepping out to the pool deck, guests will be welcomed by the subtle “European” feel of the sizeable oyster-shaped shade sail as the natural centerpiece of the grounds. Additionally, all guests are welcomed to indulge in the lap or large pool, while sipping drinks atop one of the Surabaya’s best-known skyscrapers.

