The Wiggles Forced To Stand Down Touring Team Due To Cancelled Shows

NewsWritten by Laura English on April 10, 2020

Australian children entertainment royalty, The Wiggles have been forced to stand down their touring crew team after cancelling their upcoming, scheduled shows due to coronavirus.

The Wiggles’ last original member and blue Wiggle, Anthony Field told Perth Now, “We’ve had to stand down our beautiful cast.”

“A lot of our dancers, the lady that goes around and sells the merchandise, truck drivers, sound crew — it’s heartbreaking,” he continued.

“We love playing music for people. We can do it online but it’s not the same.”

“It’s been really hard; the people who work with us are like family,” said Purple Wiggle Lachlan Gillespie.

“We’re lucky we can make music and film things, but everyone’s experiencing this all over the world; there is no other option at this time. Hopefully it doesn’t last too long and people get through it.”

The Wiggles join a long, long list of acts who’ve had to lay off touring crew due to cancellations and touring crews join a long list of music industry professionals facing stand-downs and layoffs.

In lighter news though, The Wiggles have also given us new song ‘Social Distancing’. It’s an educational tune that explains the important of social distancing and washing hands.

Yellow Wiggle, Emma Watkins says, “Social distancing is quite abstract for children – but it’s about them being able to know that they can’t go over to Nana’s house because that is going to keep her safe, as opposed to what the distance is between two people.”

[embedded content]

