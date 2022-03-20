The Wiggles Score Their First Ever ARIA #1 Album

The Wiggles’ stellar 2022 continues. After topping triple j’s Hottest 100 in January, the world-famous children’s group has scored its first ARIA number one album.

The band’s new double-disc collection, ReWiggled, debuted at number one this week ahead of new albums from Rex Orange County, Ghost and Hoodoo Gurus. ReWiggled arrives more than 30 years after the band’s self-titled debut album, which featured such enduring tracks as ‘Dorothy the Dinosaur’, ‘Get Ready to Wiggle’ and ‘Rock-a-Bye Your Bear’.

The Wiggles can’t take all the credit for ReWiggled, mind you – the album is split into two parts, with disc one composed of Wiggles covers by contemporary Australian acts such as DZ Deathrays, Spacey Jane, The Chats, Stella Donnelly, Emily Wurramara and Emma Donovan & the Putbacks.

On the second disc, The Wiggles pay tribute to a number of their favourite pop and rock songs. Along with the band’s Hottest 100 winning cover of Tame Impala’s ‘Elephant’, there are covers of songs by The Chats, The White Stripes, AC/DC, Lime Cordiale, The Rolling Stones and Rihanna. Find the track listing below.

ReWiggled is one of four Australian releases in the ARIA top 20 this week: Hoodoo Gurus’ new album Chariot of the Gods debuted at #7; Gang of Youths’ angel in realtime. sits at #12; The Kid LAROI’s platinum F*ck Love (Over You) is at #20 after 86 weeks.

Side one: A tribute to The Wiggles

DZ Deathrays – ‘Hot Potato’ Spacey Jane – ‘D.O.R.O.T.H.Y (My Favourite Dinosaur)’ San Cisco – ‘H.O.L.I.D.A.Y.’ Polish Club – ‘Apples & Bananas’ Luca Brasi – ‘The Shimmie Shake’ Melbourne Ska Orchestra – ‘We’re All Fruit Salad’ Stella Donnelly – ‘Ba Ba Da Bicycle Ride’ Emily Wurramara – ‘Dressing Up’ Emma Donovan & The Putbacks – ‘Say the Dance, Do the Dance’ Custard – ‘Do the Propeller!’ The Chats – ‘Can You (Point Your Fingers and Do the Twist?)’ Donny Benet – ‘Sicily (I Want to Go)’ Dami Im – ‘Big Red Car’

Side two: Performed by The Wiggles

‘Elephant’ (original by Tame Impala) ‘Pub Feed’ (original by The Chats) ‘Brand New Key’ (original by Melanie) ‘Praise You’ (original by Fatboy Slim) ‘We’re Going to Be Friends (original by The White Stripes) ‘Get on the Good Foot’ (original by James Brown) ‘Shipping Up to Boston’ (original by Dropkick Murphys) ‘Thunderstruck’ (original by AC/DC) ‘Apple Crumble’ (original by Lime Cordiale and Idris Elba) ‘She’s a Rainbow’ (original by The Rolling Stones) ‘Umbrella (original by Rihanna feat Jay Z) ‘Sunday Girl’ (original by Blondie) ‘The Wellerman’ (trad.) ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ (original by Queen)

[embedded content]