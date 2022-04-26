The Wiggles To Become First Ever Kids’ Entertainers To Receive Top Aus Music Industry Award

The Wiggles are continuing on their path to becoming one of the most iconic bands in Australian history.

After storming the triple j Hottest 100 of 2021 with their cover of Tame Impala’s ‘Elephant’ and topping the ARIA charts with their ReWiggled double LP, the rainbow-sweatered minstrels are about to become the first children’s entertainers to receive the APRA’s Ted Albert Award.

One of the Australian music industry’s top honours, the Ted Albert Award honours one artist each year for their Outstanding Services to Australian Music. And in 2022, it’s going to the OG Wiggles.

“For three decades, The Wiggles, the world’s most popular children’s entertainment group have educated, entertained and enriched the lives of millions of pre-schoolers (and their parents) all over the globe,” a statement from APRA reads.

“We are thrilled to be honouring the original blue, red, yellow and purple clad Anthony Field, Murray Cook, Greg Page and Jeff Fatt at the 2022 APRA Music Awards on Tuesday 3 May at Melbourne Town Hall.

“Please join us in giving these legends the biggest cheer.”

Reacting to the news, Blue Wiggle Anthony Field said: “On behalf of everyone who’s worked with the Wiggles over the past 31 years, I want to thank APRA for honoring us with the Ted Albert Award.

“We have always been driven by genuine love and passion for music, and this recognition means so much to us. Seeing our names alongside Aussie greats, including The Seekers, Joy McKean and the incredible Helen Reddy is so wonderful.”

