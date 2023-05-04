The Wolfe Brothers Announce ‘Livin’ the Dream’ 2023 National Tour

Country duo The Wolfe Brothers have locked in a national tour in support of their latest album, Livin’ The Dream. The tour will kick off in the duo’s home state of Tasmania with a show on Sunday, 7th May, before moving through a bunch a regional towns on the east coast and in South Australia and finally finishing in Goulburn in early September.

Livin’ The Dream, The Wolfe Brothers’ sixth album, arrived in mid-April this year, preceded by the singles ‘Here’s The The Ones’, and the title track.

The Wolfe Brothers: ‘Here’s To The Ones’

[embedded content]

The songs were mostly written over Zoom during the pandemic, with Nick Wolfe taking on production duties for the album. According to the duo, they wanted to make an album that would “work in a live setting”.

“We always hope that [our fans] live the songs and make them a part of their life’s soundtrack and then come to a live show and for one night we get to live the dream together,” Tom shared in a statement. “Can’t wait to play these new songs in the flesh.”

Nick added that it was a “conscious decision” to discard the pop and rock influences of their last record Kids On Cassette and create a straight down the line country album.

“I think it is great that the genre is now so diverse, but for this one we wanted to make a straight ahead country album and add these songs into the live set and hit the road with our best and biggest tour to date,” said Nick.

The Wolfe Brothers Livin’ The Dream Tour

Sunday, 7th May – Longley International Hotel, TAS – SOLD OUT

Friday, 19th May – Nebo Rodeo Street Party, QLD

Saturday, 27th May – Sunset Bash Festival, Panthers Penrith NSW

Saturday, 3rd June – Mullewa Muster & Rodeo, WA

Thursday, 6th July – Northern Festival Centre, Port Pirie SA

Friday, 7th July – Middleback Theatre, Whyalla SA

Saturday, 8th July – Nautilus Arts Centre, Port Lincoln SA

Friday, 14th July – Wests Leagues Club, Tamworth NSW

Saturday, 15th July – Crossing Theatre, Narrabri NSW

Sunday, 16th July – Inverell RSM Club, NSW

Friday, 4th August – C.ex Club, Coffs Harbour NSW

Saturday, 5th August – TBA

Thursday, 10th August – Barn Palais, Mt. Gambier SA

Friday, 11th August – Hamilton Performing Arts Centre, VIC

Saturday, 12th August – Lighthouse Theatre, Warnambool VIC

Friday, 18th August – Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton QLD

Saturday, 19th August – NQ’s Rock ‘n Country Festival, Mackay QLD

Wednesday, 23rd August – Morwell Hotel, VIC

Thursday, 24th August – York On Lilydale, Mt. Evelyn VIC

Friday, 25th August – The Gateway Hotel, Geelong VIC

Sunday, 27th August – Gympie Muster, QLD

Thursday, 31st August – Civic Theatre, Wagga Wagga NSW

Friday, 1st September – Beer Deluxe, Albury NSW

Saturday, 2nd September – Goulburn Workers Club NSW

Tickets are available via The Wolfe Brothers’ website.

Further Reading

The Chicks Announce 2023 Australian Tour

Sunfruits to Take Debut Album ‘One Degree’ on Australian Tour This Month

Gareth Liddiard, Jen Cloher and Tex Perkins Lead Winter Sounds 2023 Lineup