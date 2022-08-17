The Wombats Announce New EP, Plot Intimate Australian Tour Dates

The Wombats have announced a run of intimate Australian tour dates and shared details of their forthcoming EP, Is This What It Feels Like To Feel Like This? The six-track EP will arrive on Friday, 18th November, just days before the Liverpudlian trio touches down in Australia for the second time this year.

In addition to their appearances at the Spilt Milk festival this November and December, The Wombats will perform intimate headline shows in Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, Newcastle, and Sydney.

The Wombats – ‘Is This What It Feels Like To Feel Like This?’

[embedded content]

The band’s forthcoming EP is set to arrive fewer than 12 months after their fifth studio album, Fix Yourself, Not The World, which emerged in January. The new EP was recorded shortly after the completion of the album, with the synth-laden sheen of the record replaced by “spiky guitar riffs and heavy choruses”, resulting in the group’s “rawest material” to date.

The Wombats have revealed the EP’s title track, ‘Is This What It Feels Like To Feel Like This?’, which pairs sharp lyrics with a sweeping, sing-along chorus.

“I remember driving past an extremely rundown hotel and wondering what the hell could be going on in there, and that’s where this song was born,” said vocalist Matthew ‘Murph’ Murphy. “It’s about catching someone in a compromising situation that’s very unusual for their specific character and is far more fitting for your own.”

Is This What It Feels Like To Feel Like This? is set for release on Friday, 18th November.

The Wombats – Is This What It Feels Like To Feel Like This?

I Think My Mind Has Made Its Mind Up Dressed To Kill Demon Is This What It Feels Like To Feel Like This? Same Old Damage Good Idea At The Time

The Wombats Australian Tour 2022

Sunday, 27th November – Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Thursday, 1st December – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA

Tuesday, 6th December – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, 9th December – Bar On The Hill, Newcastle, NSW

Sunday, 11th December – Concert Hall, Sydney Opera House, Sydney, NSW

Sign up for pre-sale now. Tickets on sale from Tuesday, 23rd August.

Further Reading

The Wombats Cover Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ For Like A Version

“It’s A Real Step Forward For Us As A Band”: The Wombats On New Album ‘Fix Yourself, Not the World’

Listen To Peking Duk & The Wombats Team Up On ‘Nothing To Love About Love’