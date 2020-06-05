“‘The World of the Married’ heading to PH, set to air on Kapamilya Channel”

The hit South Korean drama ‘The World of the Married Couple’ is heading to the Philippines.

Just a month after JTBC’s The World of the Married took South Korean cable television history by storm with its record-breaking success, the hit K-Drama is all set to air in the Philippines through the Kapamilya Channel.

Airing on June 15, the show will premiere on Philippine television just two days after the newest channel debuts on PH cable television.

The hit JTBC show follows the story of a couple named Ji Sun-woo (Kim Hae-ae) and Lee Tae-oh (Park Hae-joon) who at first seem to have a perfect relationship. Things soon spiral out of control after dark secrets about the husband’s unfaithfulness are revealed.

[embedded content]

The World of the Married will be part of the lineup of shows of the Kapamilya Channel which include various ABS-CBN shows including FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano, Love Thy Woman, A Soldier’s Heart, Magandang Buhay, It’s Showtime, and ASAP Natin ‘To.

Meanwhile, Kapamilya Channel will be available on SKY, Cablelink, G Sat, and other cable operators of the Philippine Cable Television Association (PCTA) across the country.

ABS-CBN made it clear that Kapamilya Channel is not covered by the National Telecommunications Commission’s (NTC) cease and desist order issued to ABS-CBN.