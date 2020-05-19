“‘The World of the Married’ stars Kim Hee Ae and Han So Hee express gratitude to fans following successful finale”

‘The World of the Married’ aired its last record-shattering finale on May 16.

The World of the Married stars Kim Hee Ae and Han So Hee took to social media to express their gratitude to those who supported their show. The finale episode of the series shattered records in South Korea and it now holds the highest rating in cable channel drama history there.

In an Instagram post, Hee Ae said, “I want to express my gratitude with all my heart! Always be healthy (translated to English).”

Meanwhile, Han So Hee, who played as Yeo Da Kyung, remarked that she will always take with her the memories she made with everyone in the show.

“I’ll never forget the times we cried and laughed together. Thank you and I love you! (translated to English)” she posted on Instagram.

The World of the Married tells the story of infidelity. It first aired in Korea on March 27.

In an interview with Elle Korea recently, Hee Ae shared why she thinks a lot of viewers resonated with her character.

“Ji Sun Woo is someone who does her best to live in an honest manner and doesn’t care about what anyone thinks when expressing her emotions. In some ways, she does have an aggressive and stubborn side to her. Regardless, I think viewers are relating to and supporting her confidence and honesty,” Hee Ae told Elle.

