The World’s Most Instagrammable Exhibit ‘Happy Place’ Is Coming To Australia

NewsWritten by Laura English on February 5, 2020

Start coordinating your IG feed now, that super photogenic exhibit Happy Place is coming to Sydney. The pop-up exhibit sold out in cities across the US and now, it’s set to open its doors to us on Friday, 6th March at Broadway Sydney.

Happy Place is filled with these vibrant, whimsical rooms. They’re immersive, multi-sensory rooms that you can get snap-happy in.

Just some of the rooms include the world’s largest indoor Confetti Dome, a Rubber Ducky Bathtub, a Cookie Room that SMELLS like freshly baked cookies, and a gravity-defying room.

Oh and apparently there’s a room filled with 40,000 golden handmade flowers.

Promoters say the Sydney edition of Happy Place will also have “unique features with a very Aussie twist”.

Happy Place will have a lemonade stand outside of the rooms, a curated retail store, and a delish menu with a bunch of IG worthy treats. Sydney’s Lemonade Stand will be donating profits to Red Cross Australia.

Honestly though, look at these rooms.

Happy Place opens in Sydney on Friday, 6th March.

Happy Place Sydney Pop Up

Tickets on sale now

Friday, 6th March — Sunday, 3rd May

Broadway Sydney, Sydney

Tickets: Official Website