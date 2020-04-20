The xx’s Romy Madley Croft Announces Debut Solo Album, Performs New Song

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on April 20, 2020

Romy Madley Croft of The xx has announced her debut solo album during a set on Instagram Live over the weekend, where she performed a new track taken from the record.

As Stereogum reports, Croft didn’t give any indication of when the project would be released, but commented that it would be a “lot more upbeat”, saying it’s “not exactly going to be guitar music, it’s going to be fun.”

In addition, Croft debuted a song from the album, with a set that also included xx tracks ‘Angels’ and ‘Brave for You’, along with Rui Da Silva and Silk City and Dua Lipa covers.

In releasing a solo album, Croft joins bandmate Jamie xx, who released In Colour back in 2015. Last week, Jamie xx returned with his first solo music in five years, sharing new single ‘Idontknow’.

During the livestream, Croft also confirmed that The xx are still “very much a band” are are slowly making new music together. Back in January, the British trio took to social media to say they were looking forward to sharing new material.

The band’s last album together was 2017’s I See You.

Watch the livestream below. Croft talks about her album at around the 4:20 mark, and performs the new song at around 5:40.