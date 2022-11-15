The xx’s Romy Releases New Single Featuring Fred Again…

The xx’s Romy has unveiled her second ever solo release in the form of new single, ‘Strong’, featuring Fred Again..

Described by the artist herself as “emotional music to dance to”, the track comes packing a music video directed by Romy’s wife, filmmaker and photographer Vic Lentaigne, which you can check out below.

WATCH: Romy & Fred again.. – ‘Strong’

[embedded content]

“‘Strong’ came from a moment in my life when I was processing past grief,” Romy explained in a press statement. “Whilst writing the lyrics I was thinking about my cousin Luis, we both have the shared experience of our mums passing away when we were young.

“I recognise in him the same trait I have which is to try and hold emotions down and put on a brave face,” she continues. “The song was a way to connect with these feelings, offer support and ultimately find a sense of release in the euphoria of music. Luis is with me on the single cover and in the music video too which was really special.”

The xx legend also added that the collaboration with her mate Fred Again… made the song even more special.

“My friendship with Fred means a lot to me, our closeness helps me to feel safe to be honest and vulnerable lyrically and we definitely connect over our love of songwriting and emotions in dance music,” she said.

“It’s amazing and inspiring seeing and hearing what Fred is doing in his solo work and I’m very excited to be releasing this song together.”

‘Strong’ follows a handful of previous collaborations between the pair, including Fred’s ‘Lights Out’ and Romy’s debut single ‘Lifetime’ in 2020.

Stream ‘Strong’ above.

