“THEATER THROWBACK: Lea Salonga looks back on her first ever stage performance in 1978”

Tony award-winning actress Lea Salonga shares her first ever stage production at the CCP in 1978.

Lea Salonga got nostalgic in her Instagram post last March 10. The 50-year-old performer shared a photo of herself in her first professional stage production at the young age of seven years old.

She wrote, “43 years today! March 11, 1978 was the first public performance of The King and I (Repertory Philippines) at the CCP. My first job, my first time in front of a paying audience, first time to get paid for work. I don’t remember the paycheck being anything big (it’s theater, meaning it wasn’t) but I loved the experience so much!”

Last year, the Tony-award winning performer raised more than 1.7 million pesos for medical frontliners when she performed in the Bayanihan Musikahan concert series where she sang a wide array of songs that defined her career through the years including “Bakit Labis Kitang Mahal” and “Sana Maulit Muli” as well as songs from Once On This Island and Les Miserables.